Bubba Wallace Says He's 'Wore the Hell Out' After NASCAR Noose Investigation

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJune 27, 2020

Driver Bubba Wallace walks to his car in the pits of the Talladega Superspeedway prior to the start of the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega Ala., Monday June 22, 2020. In an extraordinary act of solidarity with NASCAR’s only Black driver, dozens of drivers pushed the car belonging to Bubba Wallace to the front of the field before Monday’s race as FBI agents nearby tried to find out who left a noose in his garage stall over the weekend. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore/Associated Press

Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace said Friday he's ready to begin shifting the conversation after dual investigations by NASCAR and the FBI into a pull rope in his garage at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama that had been tied into a noose.

"Part of my emotion today is one, being wore the hell out," Wallace told reporters. "Two, is being a little frustrated. Three, is finally seeing the light at the end of the tunnel."

The FBI determined Tuesday the rope had been tied in that fashion since last fall, perhaps as early as October, and it wouldn't pursue any federal hate crime charges in the case.

NASCAR completed its own investigation Thursday and released a photo of the noose amid unfounded speculation the whole situation could have been a hoax.

"Given the facts presented to us, we would have pursued this with the same sense of urgency and purpose," NASCAR President Steve Phelps said. "Upon learning of seeing the noose, our initial reaction was to protect our driver. We're living in a highly charged and emotional time. What we saw was a symbol of hate and was only present in one area of the garage—that of the 43 car of Bubba Wallace."

The Richard Petty Motorsports driver finished 14th in the GEICO 500 on Monday amid what had become a firestorm of media attention, which continued throughout the week.

Now the 26-year-old Alabama native is ready to turn the page.

"Let's get away from what happened at Talladega. Let's move on from that, put it to bed," Wallace said Friday. "As much as it's tough for me balancing human being side and racing side, it's part of it. I accepted that. But we'll just continue to move on."

The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season continues with back-to-back races at Pocono Raceway in Pennsylvania on Saturday and Sunday.

