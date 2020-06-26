LSU's Marcel Brooks Reportedly Enters Name in NCAA Transfer Portal

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJune 27, 2020

STARKVILLE, MS - OCTOBER 19: Marcel Brooks #9 of the LSU Tigers at the line of scrimmage during a game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium on October 19, 2019 in Starkville, Mississippi. The Tigers defeated the Bulldogs 36-13. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

LSU linebacker Marcel Brooks entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal Friday, according to Shea Dixon of 247Sports.

"Brooks had a conversation with LSU's staff on Friday morning before making his decision to enter the portal," Dixon wrote.

Brooks played 11 games as a reserve last year for the national champion Tigers, amassing eight tackles and 1.5 sacks.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: LSU Sophomore Linebacker Marcel Brooks Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

    LSU Football logo
    LSU Football

    Report: LSU Sophomore Linebacker Marcel Brooks Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

    SI.com
    via SI.com

    LSU Football: Under-the-radar offensive lineman plans to visit Baton Rouge

    LSU Football logo
    LSU Football

    LSU Football: Under-the-radar offensive lineman plans to visit Baton Rouge

    Death Valley Voice
    via Death Valley Voice

    Report: LSU sophomore LB, former 5-star recruit enters NCAA transfer portal

    LSU Football logo
    LSU Football

    Report: LSU sophomore LB, former 5-star recruit enters NCAA transfer portal

    SDS Staff
    via Saturday Down South

    LSU linebacker Marcel Brooks has reportedly entered the transfer portal

    LSU Football logo
    LSU Football

    LSU linebacker Marcel Brooks has reportedly entered the transfer portal

    Kyle Whitfield
    via The Advocate