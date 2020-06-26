LSU's Marcel Brooks Reportedly Enters Name in NCAA Transfer Portal

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

LSU linebacker Marcel Brooks entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal Friday, according to Shea Dixon of 247Sports.

"Brooks had a conversation with LSU's staff on Friday morning before making his decision to enter the portal," Dixon wrote.

Brooks played 11 games as a reserve last year for the national champion Tigers, amassing eight tackles and 1.5 sacks.

