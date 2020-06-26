Justin Anderson Reportedly a Target of Multiple Teams Ahead of NBA Restart

Robert Frank/Getty Images

Fresh off being named third-team All-NBA G League, Justin Anderson is reportedly receiving interest from multiple teams as the league's restart in Orlando at the end of July.

According to SNY's Ian Begley, Orlando-bound clubs value the defense Anderson brings with playoff contenders looking to sign him.

Anderson, who starred on the defensive-oriented Virginia Cavaliers team in college, was drafted 21st overall by the Dallas Mavericks in 2015 but has yet to stick in the NBA.

The Mavericks kept him for just two seasons—and a total of 106 games—before sending the forward to the Philadelphia 76ers as part of the Nerlens Noel deal in 2017. The Sixers would flip him to the Atlanta Hawks a year later in a three-team trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Since then, Anderson has bounced back and forth between the NBA and the G-League, signing training camp and 10-day contracts for opportunities to get back into the league.

Now he may have his next best chance.

In 31 games in the G-League with the Long Island Nets, Anderson averaged 20.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists while shooting 47.9 percent from the field in 33.6 minutes per night.

The 6'5", 230-pound native of Virginia played just three games in the NBA this season with the Brooklyn Nets, but hasn't averaged more than six points per game since 2016-17.

As teams look to add depth before the restart, Anderson's defending and rebounding may help him crack a roster in time for a playoff run.

It's unclear which teams may be interested in adding his services. Teams are able to continue adding players via the league's revised transaction window, which closes on June 30 at midnight EST.