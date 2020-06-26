Knicks News: Theo Pinson Claimed Ahead of NBA Restart; Allonzo Trier Waived

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

The New York Knicks announced Friday that they claimed guard Theo Pinson off waivers from the Brooklyn Nets and waived guard Allonzo Trier.

The 24-year-old Pinson went undrafted in 2018 out of North Carolina before signing with the Nets and spending parts of two seasons with them. Trier also went undrafted in 2018 out of Arizona and signed as a free agent with the Knicks.

New York's 2019-20 season is over, as it was not one of the 22 teams invited to participate in the season's resumption after going 21-45 and ranking 12th in the Eastern Conference.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.