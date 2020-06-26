Dolphins Owner Stephen Ross Pledges $13M to RISE to Combat Systemic Racism

Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has pledged to donate $13 million to his nonprofit organization aimed at fighting systemic racism.

Per ESPN's Cameron Wolfe, Ross will make his donations to RISE over a four-year period.

"Now more than ever, our mission and the need for this work is clear," Ross said.

NFL executive vice president Troy Vincent issued a statement about Ross' donation, via Wolfe:

"During this time of national unrest, many individuals have stepped up to being part of the solution. Stephen continues to dedicate his time, resources and vision, as he has for decades, in an unwavering commitment to ending racism in partnership with the leadership, heart and influence of athletes globally. Stephen's words are backed by his actions demonstrated by his body of work to advance equality, respect and understanding as a leader in the national dialogue on race and social justice."

Wolfe noted Ross' total donations to the organization will reach $30 million since it was launched in 2015.

According to RISE's official mission statement, its aim is to educate and empower "the sports community to eliminate racial discrimination, champion social justice and improve race relations."

The board of directors includes several current and former prominent sports figures, including NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred and LeBron James' business partner, Maverick Carter.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The organization has worked in more than 25 different states to help improve race relations.