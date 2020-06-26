Bucs' Jason Pierre-Paul Had Surgery on Knee Injury; 3-4 Week Recovery Expected

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJune 26, 2020

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 10: Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on in the fourth quarter during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Arizona Cardinals on November 10, 2019 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Will Vragovic/Getty Images)
Will Vragovic/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul underwent arthroscopic surgery Friday to relieve discomfort from a knee injury.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reported the news and noted Pierre-Paul is expected to complete his recovery in three-to-four weeks.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

