Bucs' Jason Pierre-Paul Had Surgery on Knee Injury; 3-4 Week Recovery Expected

Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul underwent arthroscopic surgery Friday to relieve discomfort from a knee injury.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reported the news and noted Pierre-Paul is expected to complete his recovery in three-to-four weeks.

