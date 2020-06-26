Bucs' Jason Pierre-Paul Had Surgery on Knee Injury; 3-4 Week Recovery Expected

Bucs' Jason Pierre-Paul Had Surgery on Knee Injury; 3-4 Week Recovery ExpectedJune 26, 2020
Will Vragovic/Getty Images
Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul underwent arthroscopic surgery Friday to relieve discomfort from a knee injury.
Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reported the news and noted Pierre-Paul is expected to complete his recovery in three-to-four weeks.
