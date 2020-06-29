The Flukiest NBA All-Stars of Every Decade

1 of 6

Charles T. Higgins/Getty Images

Richie Regan, Rochester Royals, 1957

The 1957 All-Star Game featured Hall of Famers Bob Cousy, Dolph Schayes and Bob Pettit, three players who would combine to make 36 total appearances.

It also included Richie Regan, a 6'2" point guard in his second season with the Rochester Royals.

Regan was named an All-Star while averaging 9.8 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and shooting 32.9 percent in his 29.6 minutes. Even for the 1950s, his scoring and shooting numbers were far below that of his All-Star peers.

Regan, who joined the NBA after two years in the military, would only play three seasons professionally before becoming the head coach at his alma mater, Seton Hall.

Chuck Noble, Detroit Pistons, 1960

As a 6'4" shooting guard with the Fort Wayne and Detroit Pistons from 1955-1962, Chuck Noble's best season came in 1959-60.

A stat line of 11.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists on 35.7 percent shooting was enough to get Noble to the 1960 All-Star Game, where he was teammates with Elgin Baylor facing an East team that started Bill Russell and Wilt Chamberlain.

Noble would go 0-of-5 from the field in his 11 minutes to finish with zero points, but he did pass out three assists. He'd finish his career with averages of 8.0 points and 3.3 assists before retiring in 1962.