Matt Ryan Says Current Falcons Offense 'Right Up There' with 2012 Squad

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJune 26, 2020

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 23: Calvin Ridley #18, Matt Ryan #2, and Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons take the field during the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 23, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)
Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan said Wednesday the team's offensive talent is on par with the star-studded group that helped lead the organization to the 2012 NFC Championship Game.

Ryan discussed the current weapons at this disposal, led by one of the NFL's best wide receiver duos in Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley, compared to that 2012 roster during an appearance on the Green Light with Chris Long podcast (via Will McFadden of the Falcons' official website):

"We had a pretty good unit in 2012 with Roddy White, Julio Jones, Michael Turner, Tony Gonzalez—those guys were all pretty good. I've got to imagine that this is right up there with them.

"You're talking about Julio in his prime, Calvin Ridley going into year three coming into his own. You've got Todd Gurley, who is hungry who wants to prove it this year. Hayden Hurst, another guy, first-round draft pick who just ended up in a spot where, the way they were running the football, it was no fault of his own [that he didn't have the stats]."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Foles vs. Trubisky: Who Will Win the Bears' QB Job?

    Why the answer doesn't matter ➡️

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Foles vs. Trubisky: Who Will Win the Bears' QB Job?

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    Matt Ryan Comments Evidence Of Extreme Confidence

    Atlanta Falcons logo
    Atlanta Falcons

    Matt Ryan Comments Evidence Of Extreme Confidence

    92.9 The Game
    via 92.9 The Game

    Most Exciting Players to Watch in Preseason 💪

    The player on every team we can't wait to see for the first time

    Atlanta Falcons logo
    Atlanta Falcons

    Most Exciting Players to Watch in Preseason 💪

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    Former Falcons QB Michael Vick turns 40

    Atlanta Falcons logo
    Atlanta Falcons

    Former Falcons QB Michael Vick turns 40

    ajc
    via ajc