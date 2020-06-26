Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott Sued by Pool Cleaner for Alleged Dog Attack

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was named in a lawsuit after his three dogs allegedly attacked a pool cleaner March 11.

TMZ Sports reported Friday a woman alleged she was "ambushed" by a Rottweiler and two bulldogs while working at Elliott's home in Frisco, Texas. She immediately went to the emergency room for injuries to her arms and legs and later required surgery on her forearm.

"Ezekiel was in no way negligent in connection with the alleged incident and intends to vigorously defend the lawsuit," Frank Salzano, Elliott's attorney, told TMZ.

The woman stated in court documents that another worker for her company was bitten by Elliott's Rottweiler while working at the house around December.

She's seeking damages of at least $200,000 but no greater than $1 million because of the continued "mental and physical pain," per TMZ.

A Frisco Police Department spokesperson told TMZ they did receive a call about an alleged attack on the date mentioned in the lawsuit. Animal services responded, and no charges were filed in the case.

Elliott runs an Instagram page for the canines, who are named Ace, Deuce and Jack Jack.

The 24-year-old Ohio State product was diagnosed with COVID-19 in mid-June. He said during a Twitch stream this week he dealt with symptoms that included shortness of breath and a cough, per ESPN.

"Now, I'd say I feel good," Elliott said.

He also explained his stance that the health and safety of the players, coaches and other staff members should be the only determining factor in whether the 2020 NFL season moves forward, according to ESPN.

"Hey, I hope we play," Elliott said. "I wanna let you guys know: I do hope that we have a season. But it has to be right. It has to—we gotta put the health of the players and the coaches and the support staff first. I think that's important."

The 2020 Hall of Fame Game, which was scheduled to feature the Cowboys taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers to kick off the preseason Aug. 6, was canceled Thursday. The matchup will be moved to 2021.

For now, Dallas is scheduled to open the exhibition schedule Aug. 16 against the Los Angeles Chargers, but there have been rumors about a shortened two-game preseason because of the pandemic.