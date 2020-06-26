Legendary Boxer Roberto Duran Hospitalized After Positive Coronavirus Test

Handout/Getty Images

Four-division boxing world champion Roberto Duran has been hospitalized in Panama City, Panama, after testing positive for COVID-19, per ESPN.

The 69-year-old Duran, who was hospitalized after suffering a viral infection, does not have "symptoms beyond something similar to a cold," per his son Robin's Instagram post.

"We have just spoken with the doctor and he told us his lungs are fine and there are no signs of any serious damage," Duran also said.

The boxing legend went to seek treatment due to his age and because "he has a lung that does not work 100 percent due to an accident he suffered in 2001 in Argentina," per Robin Duran's post.

Duran, who began his professional boxing career when he was just 16 years old, went 103-16 from 1968-2001. He was 50 when he lost to Hector Camacho via unanimous decision in July 2001.

Duran was once 72-1 during his career and defended the WBA, The Ring and lineal lightweight titles 12 times. He switched to welterweight and took down Sugar Ray Leonard in the "Brawl in Montreal" for his WBC, The Ring and lineal welterweight titles.

However, Leonard would get the best of his rival in a rematch (the infamous "No Mas" match) before beating Duran once again in a third fight.

Duran also won the WBA super welterweight title, the WBC middleweight title and the NBA super middleweight title.

The man nicknamed "Hands of Stone" landed in the World Boxing Hall of Fame in 2006 and International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2007.