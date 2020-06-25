2020 NBA 2K League Results: Jazz, Mavericks Gaming Continue Climb Up Standings

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 26, 2020

LONG ISLAND CITY, NY - AUGUST 10: HazzaUK2K of Mavs Gaming remains focused during the game against Bucks Gaming during Week 12 of the NBA 2K League on August 10, 2018 at the NBA 2K Studio in Long Island City, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Michelle Farsi/NBAE via Getty Images)
Michelle Farsi/Getty Images

If you were hoping for some three-game series from the NBA2K League on Thursday night, well, you were out of luck. Every matchup ended in a sweep.  

But that doesn't mean there weren't some fantastic and close games. Below, we'll break down all the scores and highlights from the night's matchups.

                     

Scores

Jazz Gaming def. Heat Check Gaming: 83-59, 76-70

Mavs Gaming def. Warriors Gaming Squad: 61-60, 60-59

Kings Guard def. T-Wolves Gaming: 62-59, 65-60

Wizards District Gaming def. Knicks Gaming: 74-60, 75-50 

                  

Recap

It doesn't get much closer than Mavs Gaming vs. Warriors Gaming, a series decided by a total of two points. 

PeteBeBallin sealed the win in the closing seconds with this clutch bucket:

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

That was the big bucket, but Sherm added 23 points in Game 2 to help earn the W.

The win improved Mavs Gaming to 7-3 on the year, while the Dubs dropped to 6-2. Both teams looked like legitimate contenders in this one. 

Jazz Gaming rolled Heat Check Gaming in the first game of the night before Heat Check made things closer in Game 2. But they had no answer for Splashy, who averaged 34 points per game. 

Jazz Gaming are now 6-1, while the Heat are the inverse at 1-6. 

In the night's other nailbiter, Kings Guard pulled off a tightly contested series against T-Wolves Gaming. In a well-rounded effort from the Kings, Bash starred, averaging 22.5 points in the series. Dat Boy Shotz added double-doubles in both games.

Kings Guard moved to 7-3, while T-Wolves Gaming dropped to 6-4.

There was only one truly lopsided match on the night. Wizards DG rolled Knicks Gaming, led by JBM, who posted a total of 65 points and 13 assists between the two games.

Watch this man work:

The result moved Wizards DG to 7-1 on the season, while Knicks Gaming fell to 5-6. 

