NASCAR at Pocono 2020: Pocono Organics 325 Odds, TV Schedule, Live Stream, More

Before the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season began, the two-race weekend at Pocono Raceway was viewed as the most unique setup on the schedule.

After competing in three midweek races in May and June, running a pair of competitions following four days off is just part of the new normal.

Saturday's Pocono Organics 325 follows the most competitive race of the season to date at Talladega Superspeedway, which was won by Ryan Blaney.

Winning back-to-back races will be tough for Blaney, as he faces stiff competition from Pocono expert Kyle Busch and his Joe Gibbs Racing teammates who have dominated the track over the last three years.

Pocono Organics 325 Information

Date: Saturday, June 27

Start Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Live Stream: FoxSports.com or Fox Sports app

Starting Lineup

Odds

Kyle Busch (+350; bet $100 to win $350)

Kevin Harvick (+500)

Martin Truex Jr. (+600)

Denny Hamlin (+750)

Brad Keselowski (+750)

Chase Elliott (+800)

Joey Logano (+1100)

Ryan Blaney (+1200)



Odds via Caesars Palace

Preview

Saturday presents Kyle Busch with the best chance to earn his first victory of the season.

The driver of the No. 18 car conquered Pocono once in each of the last three years. He has a pair of second-place finishes since NASCAR's restart in May, but he also owns three placings beneath 25th, including a 32nd-place mark at Talladega.

Busch credited crew chief Adam Stevens and his teammates at Joe Gibbs Racing for his recent success at the three-turn track, per NBC Sports' Daniel McFadin.

"(Pocono's) evolved with Adam Stevens being the crew chief since 2015," Busch said. "We've run really well there. It's a good track for us. I've learned a lot from my teammate Denny Hamlin who's won there (five times), and certainly working with Martin (Truex Jr., who has two wins) and his guys has also brought on some new, fresh ideas which help."

Hamlin and Truex Jr., who recently picked up their first wins of 2020, are the only other competitors to capture first in the last five Pocono races.

All but one of those triumphs came from a top-10 starting position. Truex won from 28th in June 2018.

Hamlin and Busch start side-by-side on the second row, while Truex was drawn into 11th Thursday. The top 12 positions were determined by a draw from the top 12 teams in owner points.

Aric Almirola earned the pole position, and Blaney will start next to him on the front row.

Starting high on the grid has been important for recent Pocono champions. Since 2014, 10 drivers in 12 races have won from a top-10 position.

Blaney may be the best value play on the odds board Saturday since he has a victory from June 2017 at Pocono and has six top-five finishes in the last seven races.

Kurt Busch could be the other long shot to target at +2000. The driver of the No. 1 car has three Pocono victories and has been a constant fixture in the top 10 since the Coca-Cola 600.

