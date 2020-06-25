Quin Snyder: Comments at Donovan Mitchell 'Abominable' After Social Justice Push

Quin Snyder: Comments at Donovan Mitchell 'Abominable' After Social Justice PushJune 25, 2020
Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder supported star player Donovan Mitchell for being outspoken in his activism on social media in recent weeks.
"I'm extremely proud of Donovan, that he's articulating, even in the form of the post," Snyder said, per the Associated Press' Tim Reynolds. "Obviously that's a form of expression, something that he feels is important personally and important to our society, and generally speaking at large. There were a lot of positive comments surrounding Donovan's post."
Snyder added that he also saw some comments that were "abominable."
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Jazz coach Quin Snyder called some of the comments @spidadmitchell received after recent posts on social and race matters "abominable" -- and, most definitely, has his star guard's back. His comments today when asked about the reaction to some of Mitchell's posts: https://t.co/cNNlPPb6XH
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
BIG3 Planning Foundation to Help Retired NBA, WNBA Players with Social Justice