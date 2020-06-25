Quin Snyder: Comments at Donovan Mitchell 'Abominable' After Social Justice Push

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 25, 2020

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 19: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Utah Jazz speaks with Quin Snyder during the second half of an NBA game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on December 19, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder supported star player Donovan Mitchell for being outspoken in his activism on social media in recent weeks.

"I'm extremely proud of Donovan, that he's articulating, even in the form of the post," Snyder said, per the Associated Press' Tim Reynolds. "Obviously that's a form of expression, something that he feels is important personally and important to our society, and generally speaking at large. There were a lot of positive comments surrounding Donovan's post."

Snyder added that he also saw some comments that were "abominable."

           

