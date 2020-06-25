Jorge Masvidal Says He'll Fight in UFC This Year, Won't Be 'Played or Underpaid'

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJune 25, 2020

LAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 16: UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal interacts with the media during the UFC 246 Ultimate Media Day at UFC APEX on January 16, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Chris Unger/Getty Images

UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal said Wednesday he will fight this year even as he reiterated pay-related concerns.

Masvidal made the comments on his YouTube channel Wednesday (h/t Farah Hannoun of MMAjunkie):

"Yeah I'm gonna fight this year. God willing, I'm gonna fight this year. What's not gonna happen is I'm not gonna be played or underpaid, that's for sure. I have a value, a formula we've come up with for what I'm worth, and that comes off 16 years of doing this, of seeing the field in and out. I'm not some rookie, I'm not some guy challenging for the title for the first time in my life.

"I've been in this position before in different organizations and stuff and we know how to calculate what I bring in and I want a fair share of what I bring in. ... It's about how much I want to receive from the pay-per-view, how much share I want from the PPV, that's one of the many things I'm fighting about. I don't feel that that cut is fair and I don't agree with it."

Masvidal, who is UFC's No. 3 welterweight, has won his last three fights, all of which have come via knockout or TKO.

               

