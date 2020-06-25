Georgetown's Patrick Ewing 'Doing Much Better' After Positive COVID-19 Diagnosis

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Georgetown men's basketball coach Patrick Ewing says he is doing "much better" after being diagnosed with COVID-19 but cautioned people to take the virus "seriously."

"I'm doing better. ... Just still taking it a day at a time," Ewing told John Fanta of the Big East Conference on Thursday (h/t Adam Zagoria of Forbes). "For those folks who are not taking this coronavirus seriously, please do."

Ewing was hospitalized because of complications from COVID-19 last month.

He told Fanta:

"I don't really even know how I caught it, but I did. And I'm doing much better today than I was. ... Everyone's experience is different. My older daughters had it, who lived in New York. They lost their taste, sense of smell. Mine, I had the chills, I had high temperature, shortness of breath. Of course, you feel crappy, you don't feel yourself. But I'm just happy that I'm better, and I say thank you to all the people at Georgetown University Hospital [who] took care of me."

