Georgetown's Patrick Ewing 'Doing Much Better' After Positive COVID-19 Diagnosis

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 25, 2020

Georgetown head coach Patrick Ewing gestures during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova, Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Washington. Villanova won 70-69. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

Georgetown men's basketball coach Patrick Ewing says he is doing "much better" after being diagnosed with COVID-19 but cautioned people to take the virus "seriously."

"I'm doing better. ... Just still taking it a day at a time," Ewing told John Fanta of the Big East Conference on Thursday (h/t Adam Zagoria of Forbes). "For those folks who are not taking this coronavirus seriously, please do."

Ewing was hospitalized because of complications from COVID-19 last month.

He told Fanta:

"I don't really even know how I caught it, but I did. And I'm doing much better today than I was. ... Everyone's experience is different. My older daughters had it, who lived in New York. They lost their taste, sense of smell. Mine, I had the chills, I had high temperature, shortness of breath. Of course, you feel crappy, you don't feel yourself. But I'm just happy that I'm better, and I say thank you to all the people at Georgetown University Hospital [who] took care of me."

         

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Report: ACC Commissioner to Retire in 2021

    John Swofford will retire in June 2021 after 25 seasons as ACC commissioner

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Report: ACC Commissioner to Retire in 2021

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Grand Canyon Quarantines Entire Basketball Team After Positive COVID-19 Tests

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Grand Canyon Quarantines Entire Basketball Team After Positive COVID-19 Tests

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    LINKS: Fanta Interviews Patrick Ewing, AD Lee Reed

    Georgetown Basketball logo
    Georgetown Basketball

    LINKS: Fanta Interviews Patrick Ewing, AD Lee Reed

    whipple
    via Casual Hoya

    Elite JUCO PG Picks L'Ville

    • El Ellis (6'3, 175 lbs) • No. 1 JUCO prospect for 2021 • Picked Cards over 20 other offers

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Elite JUCO PG Picks L'Ville

    ScoutHoops.com
    via ScoutHoops.com