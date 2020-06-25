Report: Hawks' Trae Young Leaving Agency; Rich Paul's Klutch Sports a Top Option

John Amis/Associated Press

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young reportedly has parted ways with Octagon and could follow agent Omar Wilkes to Klutch Sports.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported Young is in "no rush" to make a decision but Klutch is considered the "frontrunner."

Wilkes left Octagon this week to take over Klutch's basketball division. Founder Rich Paul, who previously headed the basketball department, is planning to focus on his role as CEO and continue his work expanding the agency's football and baseball business.

Wilkes has represented Young since he declared for the 2018 NBA draft. Young has emerged as one of the best young guards in basketball, earning his first All-Star berth this season and averaging 29.6 points and 9.3 assists per game.

It's unclear if any of Wilkes' other clients will follow him to Klutch. Potential No. 1 overall pick Anthony Edwards, Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby and Young's Hawks teammate Cam Reddish were among Wilkes' clients at Octagon.