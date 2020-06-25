Report: Mavs' Willie Cauley-Stein Out of NBA Restart; Trey Burke Signs Contract

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 25, 2020

DALLAS, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 10: Willie Cauley-Stein #33 of the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on February 10, 2020 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Dallas Mavericks will be without veteran center Willie Cauley-Stein when the 2019-20 NBA season resumes at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Cauley-Stein is opting out, citing the impending birth of his child.

That frees up a roster spot for Dallas, and Charania reported the Mavs are adding point guard Trey Burke for the remainder of the season.

Dallas acquired Cauley-Stein from the Golden State Warriors in January for a 2020 second-round pick. He made 13 appearances for the team, averaging 5.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.8 blocks in 12.1 minutes per game.

His absence shouldn't hurt the Mavs too much since they'll still have Boban Marjanovic and Maxi Kleber to back up Kristaps Porzingis at center.

This will be Burke's second stint with Dallas after he finished out the 2018-19 season with the franchise.

The Philadelphia 76ers waived the 27-year-old in February after they added Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III ahead of the trade deadline.

Burke had averaged 5.9 points while shooting 46.5 percent from the field and 42.1 percent from beyond the arc over 25 games in Philadelphia. He'll help fill the void left by Jalen Brunson, who underwent surgery in March for a torn labrum in his right shoulder.

