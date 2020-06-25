HC Matt Campbell Helping Football Assistants After Iowa State Cut Salaries

David K Purdy/Getty Images

With Iowa State mandating pay cuts for its football coaches amid the COVID-19 pandemic, head coach Matt Campbell has forfeited additional money that is getting distributed to his assistant coaches.

The Des Moines Register's Randy Peterson provided the details:

"According to documents the Register received through Iowa's Open Records Law, Campbell's 10% salary reduction between July 1, 2020, and June 30, 2021, amounts to a total of $497,124 — $350,000 based on the reduction of his average of $3.5 million-a-year salary through Dec. 31, 2025, and an additional $147,000 to offset some of the reduction from an assistant coach salary pool."

Iowa State director of athletics Jamie Pollard announced in April the school was triggering a one-year pay reduction for coaches and selected staff members. In addition, all bonuses and incentives would be suspended for one year.

According to USA Today, Campbell earns a $3.6 million base salary, with his total pay being the 36th-highest in FBS.

Because of the success Iowa State has enjoyed under his watch, many have questioned whether he'd pursue a new opportunity in the NFL or a higher-profile FBS program. The Cyclones announced in December that he had signed an extension through the 2025 season.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Campbell, 40, is entering his fifth year in charge, having compiled a 26-25 record and led Iowa State to three straight bowl games.