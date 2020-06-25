ACC Commissioner John Swofford Reportedly Will Retire Next Year

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Longtime ACC commissioner John Swofford is reportedly planning to retire in June 2021, nearly 25 years after first taking the position in 1997.

According to Luke DeCock and Steve Wiseman of the News & Observer, multiple sources said Swofford informed ACC staff members and athletic directors of his decision during conference calls Thursday.

The 71-year-old Swofford is the fourth and by far the longest-tenured commissioner in ACC history.

