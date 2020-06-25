ACC Commissioner John Swofford Reportedly Will Retire Next Year

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJune 25, 2020

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 12: ACC Commissioner John Swofford speaks with the media prior to the quarterfinals round of the 2020 Men's ACC Basketball Tournament at Greensboro Coliseum on March 12, 2020 in Greensboro, North Carolina. Swofford addressed the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and the impact it will have on the remainder of the ACC Tournament. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Longtime ACC commissioner John Swofford is reportedly planning to retire in June 2021, nearly 25 years after first taking the position in 1997.

According to Luke DeCock and Steve Wiseman of the News & Observer, multiple sources said Swofford informed ACC staff members and athletic directors of his decision during conference calls Thursday.

The 71-year-old Swofford is the fourth and by far the longest-tenured commissioner in ACC history.

                       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

