Report: Some WNBA Players Concerned About Season in Florida Bubble Amid COVID-19

Some WNBA players are reportedly "feeling rushed" to make a decision about whether to take part in the league's 2020 season, which will take place at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, ahead of Thursday's deadline to declare their intentions.

ESPN's Mechelle Voepel reported the players didn't receive complete information about the "bubble" associated with the single-site campaign until Wednesday morning, leaving less than 48 hours to decide whether they'll travel to Florida before July 6 for training camp.

Players are also raising concerns about the limited number of staffers included in the plans. Teams are allowed six basketball staff members, including coaches and trainers, and two additional people from the business staff.

"One franchise representative told ESPN that there was not enough support staff to adequately meet the players' needs and provide them the best chance to stay healthy and perform at peak level throughout the season," Voepel wrote.

In all, WNBA groups are expected to include around 20 people. Thirty-seven players and staff members are projected for each NBA team when they restart their 2019-20 season at the Disney World complex in Orlando, Florida.

WNBA players are expected to undergo daily COVID-19 testing for the first two weeks they're in the bubble as part of wide-ranging safety measures amid the coronavirus pandemic, per Voepel.

The league's restart plans include a 22-game regular season, followed by standard playoffs. WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert released a statement June 15 about the situation:

"We are finalizing a season start plan to build on the tremendous momentum generated in the league during the offseason and have used the guiding principles of health and safety of players and essential staff to establish necessary and extensive protocols. We will continue to consult with medical experts and public health officials as well as players, team owners and other stakeholders as we move forward with our execution plan. And, despite the disruption caused by the global pandemic to our 2020 season, the WNBA and its Board of Governors believe strongly in supporting and valuing the elite women athletes who play in the WNBA and therefore, players will receive their full pay and benefits during the 2020 season."

For now, the expectation is training camp will start July 10 before the regular season kicks off in late July, per Voepel. The season is forecasted to wrap up by early October, though an official schedule hasn't been released.

The Washington Mystics are the WNBA's defending champions.