Kobe Bryant's Ring Gifted to Dad for Lakers Championship Auctions for $132,000

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 19, 2020

Kobe Bryant puts his hand on the NBA championship trophy at the end of the Los Angeles Lakers victory parade through downtown Los Angeles 21 June 2000. About 200,000 fans lined the streets to cheer on the Lakers NBA 2000 championship. (ELECTRONIC IMAGE) AFP PHOTO/VINCE BUCCI (Photo by VINCE BUCCI / AFP) (Photo by VINCE BUCCI/AFP via Getty Images)
VINCE BUCCI/Getty Images

A ring Kobe Bryant gave his father, Joe, after the 2000 NBA Finals fetched $132,000 at Goldin Auctions on Saturday.

Goldin Auctions placed the 14-karat gold and diamond ring up for sale and expected it to draw bids up to $250,000, according to TMZ Sports. A similar ring given to Bryant's mother, Pamela, fetched $206,000 at auction in May.

Bryant gifted the rings to his parents after the Lakers won the 2000 NBA Championship, designing them the same as the team's title rings. Joe and Pamela Bryant previously sold the rings at auction in 2013 after settling a lawsuit Kobe filed against his parents to stop them from selling memorabilia.

The rings were among six items Kobe's parents were allowed to sell, according to TMZ. A collector purchased the set for $280,000.

Bryant's tragic death in January led to an influx of Kobe items on the auction block, many drawing exponentially higher value than their previous sale price.

Bryant was one of nine people who died in a helicopter crash that also took the life of his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, on Jan. 26.

