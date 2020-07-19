Kobe Bryant's Ring Gifted to Dad for Lakers Championship Auctions for $132,000

VINCE BUCCI/Getty Images

A ring Kobe Bryant gave his father, Joe, after the 2000 NBA Finals fetched $132,000 at Goldin Auctions on Saturday.

Goldin Auctions placed the 14-karat gold and diamond ring up for sale and expected it to draw bids up to $250,000, according to TMZ Sports. A similar ring given to Bryant's mother, Pamela, fetched $206,000 at auction in May.

Bryant gifted the rings to his parents after the Lakers won the 2000 NBA Championship, designing them the same as the team's title rings. Joe and Pamela Bryant previously sold the rings at auction in 2013 after settling a lawsuit Kobe filed against his parents to stop them from selling memorabilia.

The rings were among six items Kobe's parents were allowed to sell, according to TMZ. A collector purchased the set for $280,000.

Bryant's tragic death in January led to an influx of Kobe items on the auction block, many drawing exponentially higher value than their previous sale price.

Bryant was one of nine people who died in a helicopter crash that also took the life of his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, on Jan. 26.