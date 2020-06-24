Kings' Jabari Parker Joining NBA Restart Despite Positive COVID-19 Test

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

Sacramento Kings forward Jabari Parker has tested positive for COVID-19 but will join the team prior to the NBA's planned restart in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

"Several days ago I tested positive for COVID-19 and immediately self-isolated in Chicago which is where I remain," Parker wrote in a team statement released on Wednesday. "I am progressing in my recovery and feeling well. I look forward to joining my teammates in Orlando as we return to the court for the resumption of the NBA season."

The Atlanta Hawks traded Parker and center Alex Len to the Kings on Feb. 6 for big man Dewayne Dedmon and a pair of second-round draft picks.

Parker has only played one game for the Kings due to a right shoulder injury and an illness. However, he was scheduled to suit up for his team's March 11 game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

However, that matchup was canceled after the NBA suspended its season following Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert's positive COVID-19 test result.

The campaign has been on hold ever since, but the league plans to resume play with 22 of its 30 teams beginning on July 30 at ESPN's Wide World of Sports Complex in Walt Disney World.

The 25-year-old, who is in his sixth NBA season, averaged 15.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Hawks in 32 games this year.

The news on Parker comes amid other players testing positive for COVID-19.

Like Parker, Indiana Pacers point guard Malcolm Brogdon announced his positive COVID-19 test result but said he plans to head to Florida for the restart.

"I recently tested positive for the COVID virus and am currently in quarantine," Brogdon said. "I'm doing well, feeling well and progressing well. I plan to join my teammates in Orlando for the resumption of the NBA season and playoffs."

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic also tested positive for COVID-19, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Serbia native tested positive in his home country and must have two negative test results within 24 hours before being cleared to fly to Denver, where he must have a cardiac screening and test negative once more.

Teams are scheduled to fly to Florida from July 7 through July 9 in preparation for the league's restart, per Wojnarowski.