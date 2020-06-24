Astros' Lance McCullers Jr. Prefers Fans' Boos over 'Stadium Full of Silence'

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. understands MLB stadiums will look a lot different this year. With states independently announcing and updating their own COVID-19 guidelines, the number of fans allowed into stadiums this baseball season will vary game to game.

In some states, like Illinois, fans won't be able to enter ballparks at all. The resulting silence is going to be noticeable, and McCullers told MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM that it'll be odd to work around.

"I almost would rather a stadium full of people booing against us than a stadium full of silence," McCullers said. "That's just my opinion. It's going to be very different, very weird. It is what it is."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.