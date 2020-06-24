Astros' Lance McCullers Jr. Prefers Fans' Boos over 'Stadium Full of Silence'

Blake SchusterAnalyst IJune 24, 2020

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 17: Lance McCullers Jr. #43 of the Houston Astros pitches in the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox during Game Four of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on October 17, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
Bob Levey/Getty Images

Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. understands MLB stadiums will look a lot different this year. With states independently announcing and updating their own COVID-19 guidelines, the number of fans allowed into stadiums this baseball season will vary game to game.   

In some states, like Illinois, fans won't be able to enter ballparks at all. The resulting silence is going to be noticeable, and McCullers told MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM that it'll be odd to work around.

"I almost would rather a stadium full of people booing against us than a stadium full of silence," McCullers said. "That's just my opinion. It's going to be very different, very weird. It is what it is."

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Astros' McCullers: I'd Rather Hear Boos Than Silence

    Houston Astros logo
    Houston Astros

    Astros' McCullers: I'd Rather Hear Boos Than Silence

    theScore.com
    via theScore.com

    Justin Verlander Healthy, Pain Free After Injuries

    Houston Astros logo
    Houston Astros

    Justin Verlander Healthy, Pain Free After Injuries

    Sports Radio 610 AM
    via Sports Radio 610 AM

    Dusty Baker Nervous About COVID-19 Outbreak in Houston

    'I've seen the reports ... I've got about 100 different masks'

    Houston Astros logo
    Houston Astros

    Dusty Baker Nervous About COVID-19 Outbreak in Houston

    Sports Radio 610 AM
    via Sports Radio 610 AM

    5 Weirdest Rules Unveiled for MLB's 2020 Season

    Houston Astros logo
    Houston Astros

    5 Weirdest Rules Unveiled for MLB's 2020 Season

    Houston Chronicle
    via Houston Chronicle