Asuka vs. Sasha Banks Is the Feud WWE Raw Didn’t Know It Needed

Credit: WWE.com

Few feuds in WWE have managed to get the audience invested and generate genuine buzz during this empty arena area, but Asuka vs. Sasha Banks may prove to be the exception.

The card for Extreme Rules, as far as Raw's side of things is concerned, doesn't appear to be too strong on paper. Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler and Randy Orton vs. Big Show aren't anything new, whereas Asuka and Banks battling for the Raw Women's Championship feels fresh and promises to be a blast.

This comes after Asuka successfully defended the prestigious prize against Charlotte Flair in clean fashion on Monday's Raw. Later on in the evening, Banks challenged The Empress of Tomorrow to a title match at Extreme Rules and vowed to follow in her best friend Bayley's footsteps by becoming a dual champ.

Aside from one match they had against each other over two years ago on Raw, Asuka and Banks have hardly crossed paths in recent years and thus they're the best two possible people to be fighting for that championship right now. That's in addition to how Banks has been in the midst of an extremely-well-told story with Bayley over on SmackDown and her upcoming encounter with Asuka will play into that.

Raw will have its weeks where it's a chore to sit through, and other weeks where you can't wait to see what happens next. At a time when the red brand needs something to keep fans coming back for more, Asuka vs. Banks can help bring back the sense of excitement the show has long lacked.