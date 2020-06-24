Brewers' Ryan Braun May Delay Retirement Due to Shortened 2020 Season

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

Milwaukee Brewers veteran outfielder Ryan Braun said in January that the 2020 season could be his last. But given the unique circumstances presented by the COVID-19 pandemic and the 60-game shortened season, he may be rethinking those comments.

"I would say everything happening in our world, the COVID stuff specifically, certainly changes the dynamic," Braun told Adam McCalvy of MLB.com on Wednesday. "This season will be nothing like a normal baseball season experience. I think that all factors into changing the way I am thinking about things right now."

He added: "I would say based on where I'm at now, there is a higher likelihood that I would be interested in playing another year now than I thought there would be three or four months ago."

