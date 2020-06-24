PJ Dozier, Nuggets Reportedly Agree to Full Contract Before Orlando NBA Restart

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

PJ Dozier will join the Denver Nuggets in Orlando, Florida, when the NBA season restarts after the sides reportedly agreed to a deal Wednesday.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Dozier will receive a full contract and take the Nuggets' final roster spot.

Per Charania, teams are allowed to carry 17 players for the season restart.

Dozier originally signed a training camp contract with the Nuggets as a free agent last August. He received a two-way deal at the end of the preseason and was assigned to the G League.

Denver recalled Dozier from the Windy City Bulls on Jan. 15 after Jamal Murray injured his ankle. The 23-year-old appeared in 21 games before the season was suspended March 11. He averaged 4.1 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest.

Dozier was averaging 21.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.3 assists in 18 games for the Bulls in the G League before being called up. He has also played for the Oklahoma City Thunder and Boston Celtics since going undrafted out of South Carolina in 2017.

The Nuggets are the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference with a 43-22 record.