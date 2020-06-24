Video: Stephen Curry Drops Teaser Trailer for 'Ultimate Home Championship'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 24, 2020

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Sports might still be on hold for the most part in the United States, but that doesn't mean athletes can't show off their competitive sides.

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry released a trailer for the Ultimate Home Championship, a YouTube series that will feature the likes of Von Miller, Ronda Rousey and DeAndre Jordan. 

In addition to featuring events such as the "Hamper Stripdown and Rubbish Relay," the Ultimate Home Championship will help raise money for the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

"With Ultimate Home Championship, we were able to create a fun and safe environment for entertaining competition," Curry said, per Variety's Todd Spangler. "We invited the best athletes in the world to compete and raise money for a great cause."

The show will premiere Friday at 12 p.m. ET.    

