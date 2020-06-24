Anthony Davis Announces Schedule for Reveal of NBA 2K21's 3 Cover Athletes

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 24, 2020

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 05: Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers participates in warmups prior to a game against the Chicago Bulls at United Center on November 05, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis laid out the succession plan as he cedes the title of NBA 2K cover athlete. 

Davis announced on NBA 2K's TikTok channel that NBA 2K21 will have three cover athletes. The reveals will happen June 30, July 1 and July 2, and the channel will also upload new content centered around the game leading up to the first reveal.

Davis was one of two stars to feature on the cover of NBA 2K20. He was placed front and center on the standard and deluxe editions of the game, while 13-time All-Star Dwyane Wade received a special legend edition.

NBA 2K19 had three covers as well, with Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James on the standard and 20th-anniversary editions, respectively. Ben Simmons was also the cover athlete for 2K19 in Australia and New Zealand.

