Anthony Davis Announces Schedule for Reveal of NBA 2K21's 3 Cover Athletes

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis laid out the succession plan as he cedes the title of NBA 2K cover athlete.

Davis announced on NBA 2K's TikTok channel that NBA 2K21 will have three cover athletes. The reveals will happen June 30, July 1 and July 2, and the channel will also upload new content centered around the game leading up to the first reveal.

Davis was one of two stars to feature on the cover of NBA 2K20. He was placed front and center on the standard and deluxe editions of the game, while 13-time All-Star Dwyane Wade received a special legend edition.

NBA 2K19 had three covers as well, with Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James on the standard and 20th-anniversary editions, respectively. Ben Simmons was also the cover athlete for 2K19 in Australia and New Zealand.