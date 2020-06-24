2020 New York City Marathon Canceled Because of COVID-19 Concerns

Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

The New York City Marathon announced Wednesday this year's race has been canceled because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The event was scheduled for Nov. 1.

The pandemic also forced the cancellation of the Boston Marathon in May, the first time the race has been scrapped altogether.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio issued a statement on Wednesday's decision, per ESPN.com: "While the marathon is an iconic and beloved event in our city, I applaud New York Road Runners for putting the health and safety of both spectators and runners first. We look forward to hosting the 50th running of the marathon in November of 2021."

A number of sports leagues in the United States have laid out plans to return this summer, but they're attempting to do so in tightly controlled environments. That isn't possible with a marathon that winds through New York City.

According to Hailey Middlebrook of Runner's World, 53,640 people finished the 2019 marathon, and another 50,000 were expected to run this fall.

With many states letting businesses reopen and removing coronavirus-related restrictions, the pandemic is surging once again in the U.S.

The New York Department of Health confirmed 597 new positive tests Monday, the fourth straight day in which the number decreased. While the state appears to be limiting the spread of the coronavirus, a gathering as large as the New York City Marathon would have the potential to be a "super-spreading" event.