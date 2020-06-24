Pelicans' Lonzo Ball Reveals Release Date, Tracklist for 'Bounce Back Album'

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans point guard Lonzo Ball announced Tuesday he's going to release his second album, entitled the "Bounce Back Album," this Friday (June 26).

Will Guillory of The Athletic provided the complete 17-track playlist:

No Hook

Tick Tock (feat. G Honcho)

Disrespectful (feat. Starside)

Hello

Duck Off

Trials Tribulations (feat. Xian Bell)

Man in the Mirror (feat. Starside)

On My Own (feat. Enzo)

Jamz

Dead Prezz

Getcha Merch (feat. DMO)

Swerve (feat. Lance Stephenson)

Back At It

Vibes (feat. Enzo)

Pulling Up (feat. Lance Stephenson)

LA Bounce (feat. Enzo)

Chain Music (feat. Enzo)

Some of the songs, including "Tick Tock," "Swerve" and "Vibes," were previously released as singles, per Jacob Rude of Lonzo Wire.

Ball released his debut album, "Born 2 Ball," in February 2018 while with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The 22-year-old UCLA product was enjoying a strong season for the Pelicans before the 2019-20 NBA season was halted by the coronavirus pandemic. He averaged 12.4 points, 7.0 assists, 6.2 rebounds and 2.5 threes across 56 appearances.

New Orleans is one of the teams included in the NBA's restart plans, which tentatively calls for games to resume July 31 at the Disney World complex in Orlando, Florida.

The Pelicans could prove dangerous if they qualify for the playoffs with a core of Ball, Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and Jrue Holiday.