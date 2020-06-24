Pelicans' Lonzo Ball Reveals Release Date, Tracklist for 'Bounce Back Album'

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJune 24, 2020

SACRAMENTO, CA - MARCH 12: Lonzo Ball #2 of the New Orleans Pelicans warms up prior to the game against the Sacramento Kings on March 12, 2020 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)
Rocky Widner/Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans point guard Lonzo Ball announced Tuesday he's going to release his second album, entitled the "Bounce Back Album," this Friday (June 26). 

Will Guillory of The Athletic provided the complete 17-track playlist:

  • No Hook
  • Tick Tock (feat. G Honcho)
  • Disrespectful (feat. Starside)
  • Hello
  • Duck Off
  • Trials Tribulations (feat. Xian Bell)
  • Man in the Mirror (feat. Starside)
  • On My Own (feat. Enzo)
  • Jamz
  • Dead Prezz
  • Getcha Merch (feat. DMO)
  • Swerve (feat. Lance Stephenson)
  • Back At It
  • Vibes (feat. Enzo)
  • Pulling Up (feat. Lance Stephenson)
  • LA Bounce (feat. Enzo)
  • Chain Music (feat. Enzo)

Some of the songs, including "Tick Tock," "Swerve" and "Vibes," were previously released as singles, per Jacob Rude of Lonzo Wire.

Ball released his debut album, "Born 2 Ball," in February 2018 while with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The 22-year-old UCLA product was enjoying a strong season for the Pelicans before the 2019-20 NBA season was halted by the coronavirus pandemic. He averaged 12.4 points, 7.0 assists, 6.2 rebounds and 2.5 threes across 56 appearances.

New Orleans is one of the teams included in the NBA's restart plans, which tentatively calls for games to resume July 31 at the Disney World complex in Orlando, Florida.

The Pelicans could prove dangerous if they qualify for the playoffs with a core of Ball, Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and Jrue Holiday.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Nikola Jokic Has COVID-19

    Nuggets star is asymptomatic, according to his father, after testing positive for coronavirus in Serbia

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Nikola Jokic Has COVID-19

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Lakers May Sign JR Smith

    Free-agent guard is a 'possibility' to join Lakers after Avery Bradley opted not to play in NBA restart

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Lakers May Sign JR Smith

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Avery Bradley Opts Out of NBA Restart

    Free-agent guard is a 'possibility' to join Lakers after Avery Bradley opted not to play in NBA restart

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Avery Bradley Opts Out of NBA Restart

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Top Landing Spots for Jamal Crawford 👀

    Crawford would be a great addition to these teams ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Top Landing Spots for Jamal Crawford 👀

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report