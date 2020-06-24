Video: Adrian Peterson Says He Wants to Play in NFL for 4 More Years

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Washington running back Adrian Peterson said he wants to play in the NFL for at least four more years.

"I don't want to ever be in a position where I look back and say, 'Man, I should have played two more years. I should of played another year.'" Peterson told TMZ Sports in an interview released Wednesday. "I want to enjoy it."

He added: "Man, why not four more years? Why not?"

The 35-year-old Texas native told TMZ he's eager to chase down a Super Bowl title, which is the only major accomplishment missing on his otherwise Hall of Fame resume.

Peterson was named the NFL's Most Valuable Player in 2012 and the Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2007 while with the Minnesota Vikings. He's also earned seven Pro Bowl appearances and four First-Team All-Pro selections during his 13-year career.

The University of Oklahoma product, who was selected by Minnesota with the seventh overall pick in the 2007 draft, also ranks fifth on the all-time rushing list (14,216 yards). That leaves him 4,139 yards behind Emmitt Smith (18,355) for the NFL record.

It's a mark that could be reached if he continues to perform at the level he did in 2019 for five more seasons.

Peterson led Washington in rushing with 898 yards on 211 carries (4.3 YPC) last season. He added five touchdowns in 15 appearances.

He'll face competition for touches in a Washington backfield that also features Derrius Guice, Bryce Love and rookie Antonio Gibson, but the three-time NFL rushing leader has remained effective into his mid-30s, a rarity for a modern running back, and he should still have the inside track on the starting job.

The biggest question in determining whether he can play until he's 40 is whether he can maintain that above-average production for another handful of years.