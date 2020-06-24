NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Tristan Thompson, David Nwaba, More

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The Cleveland Cavaliers understood the risk when they traded for Detroit Pistons All-Star center Andre Drummond this past February.

Drummond had a player option for the 2020-21 season which he could decline, making him a free agent and limiting the return on investment for the Cavs. Not to mention, Cleveland already faced another important offseason decision with one of its other frontcourt starters.

Cavaliers veteran Tristan Thompson entered the season in the final year of his contract and, given his performance, should be due for a raise. He averaged 12.0 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists while also providing valuable leadership for youngsters like Collin Sexton and Darius Garland.

Yet, despite his strong play, Thompson's future in Cleveland has been somewhat of an unknown all year. Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reported in December the Cavs were enamored with him, adding "they would be interested in making him part of this growing core."

However, the Cavs never reached an extension with Thompson, and Drummond's claim he will accept his player option further complicates matters. Cleveland is resigned to keeping Kevin Love, and bringing Thompson back would seem to make for a crowded frontcourt.

But Fedor reported Tuesday "Drummond's decision doesn't guarantee Thompson's departure." As Fedor noted, the financial losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic might bode ill for free agents, especially given this year's class lacks star power.

Perhaps the Cavaliers and Thompson could mutually agree to terms on a one-year deal, giving Thompson the opportunity to reenter the market next summer when there is more clarity.

Cleveland—bound by cap considerations—is unlikely to make a ton of moves should Drummond formally accept the option, and Thompson is probably not going to receive anything close to his true market value. The Cavs can bring Thompson back and give coach J.B. Bickerstaff a full season to work with his three-headed monster in the frontcourt. Then they can determine whether they want Thompson around long term.

In any case, it seems both sides are willing to feel things about before possibly renegotiating in the future.

Rockets Sign David Nwaba

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

The Houston Rockets are capitalizing on the NBA's one-week transaction window.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the Rockets are signing former Brooklyn Nets wing David Nwaba to a two-year contract, giving them another player who fits right in with the "small-ball" identity.

Nwaba played 20 games, averaging 5.2 points and 2.3 rebounds in under 14 minutes per night this season. He also shot nearly 43 percent from beyond the arc, though it was a fairly small sample size of 1.4 triples per game.

The 27-year-old underwent surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles in December, and he was waived shortly thereafter.

While Nwaba will not be able to help the Rockets during the NBA restart in Orlando, Florida, he is the kind of player Rockets GM Daryl Morey has coveted in recent years. Nwaba can rebound and defend at a fairly high level while also stepping out and shooting from the perimeter.

If he continues to stroke it from three-point range, Nwaba is a perfect player for the system the Rockets are building.

Wizards Plan to Replace Davis Bertans

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The Washington Wizards were already facing a bit of an uphill battle as they prepare for the restart.

Although they need to make up just 1.5 games on the eighth-seeded Orlando Magic in order to reach a potential play-in tournament for the eighth spot in the Eastern Conference, they will have to do so without sharpshooter Davis Bertans.

The 27-year-old is set to be a free agent this offseason and will sit out the remainder of the 2019-20 season so as to prevent any potential injury or setback that could impact his value. He was a key player for Washington this season, averaging 15.4 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting over 42 percent from deep on 8.7 attempts per game.

However, the Wizards will be permitted to sign a replacement player in Bertans' absence. According to Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington, they plan to make good on that allowance.

But while the Wizards can pursue a free agent of their choosing, Hughes reported they are looking "short term," which should preclude them from going after DeMarcus Cousins. Wizards point guard John Wall had previously stated he wanted the team to sign his former college teammate.

Washington might not be looking at Cousins, but they are likely to bolster the frontcourt in Bertans' absence, perhaps going after more of a stretch 4 player to help fill the shooting void.

All stats obtained via Basketball Reference, unless otherwise noted.