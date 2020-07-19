Yankees Legend Mickey Mantle Signed Gem Mint 10 Rookie Card Auctions for $111K

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

A Mickey Mantle signed rookie card sold at auction on Saturday.

Per Goldin Auctions, the 1952 Topps card listed in mint condition was sold for $111,000.

According to the listing, the card is "one of only three examples at its tier" and includes "Mantle's magnificently precise and carefully rendered, blue marker signature."

The Mantle card is one of the most valuable and sought-after pieces of sports memorabilia. In April 2018, Ryan Cracknell of Beckett.com noted a PSA 9 MINT version sold for $2.88 million that was "more than double the previous high for the card."

The only baseball card that sold for a higher amount was the famous T206 Honus Wagner at $3.12 million in 2016.

Mantle's first full MLB season was in 1952, though he played 96 games for the New York Yankees the previous year. The Hall of Famer finished third in American League MVP voting in '52 after posting a .311/.394/.530 with 23 home runs in 142 games.