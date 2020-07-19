Angels' Mike Trout Signed Gem Mint 10 Rookie Card Sells for $280k at Auction

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

A mint condition Mike Trout signed rookie card was sold for $280,000 at auction on Saturday, per Goldin Auctions.

Goldin received a total of 18 bids, with a few late offers still trickling in hours before the event closed.

The card was from the 2009 Bowman Chrome Draft Prospects Series and is one of only 25 that were made available. PSA Card gave it a GEM MT 10, the highest possible grade.

Goldin Auctions noted this card is the only one of the 25 to receive the PSA 10 grade.

Trout's 2009 Bowman Chrome Draft Prospects Series autograph card first became "the most expensive modern day baseball card ever sold at auction" after a 9.5 Graded Gem Mint went for $922,500 at auction in May, according to Rich Mueller of Sports Collectors Daily.

Mueller also noted that sale price "tied the record for any modern sports card ever sold publicly, matching the 2003-04 Upper Deck Exquisite All-Access 1/1 Michael Jordan/LeBron James sold by Goldin earlier this year."

Trout was drafted No. 25 overall by the Los Angeles Angels in 2009. He quickly established himself as the best MLB player of his generation after making his big league debut two years later.

In eight full seasons, he has been named to the All-Star team eight times and won 2012 AL Rookie of the Year and the AL MVP award three times.