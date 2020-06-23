WVU Coach Vic Koenning on Leave After Kerry Martin Jr. Outlines Alleged Comments

Chris Jackson/Associated Press

West Virginia defensive coordinator Vic Koenning has been placed on administrative leave after safety Kerry Martin Jr. tweeted about a series of offensive comments made by the coach since spring 2019, per Joe Brocato of WVMetroNews.com.

Martin said Koenning once called him "retarded" for using the wrong technique during a workout. He also said Koenning was talking about Donald Trump during a 2019 meeting and said the president should "build the wall and keep Hispanics out of the country" while a Hispanic person was in the meeting room.

Additionally, Martin said he converted his religion and that Koenning would consistently to talk to him about Christianity, reading him bible verses. Martin says Koenning commented Monday on the protests against systemic racism and police brutality, claiming "If people did not want to get tear gassed, or push back by the police then they shouldn't be outside protesting."

He also said Koenning took aim at former Pitt defensive back Derrek Pitts, who has since transferred to Marshall.

"Coach Vic has antagonized Derrek Pitts for believing in something that he didn't believe," he wrote. "He would make remarks about the Bible and talk about religion in front of Derrek, making him want to question the things he believed."

Athletic Director Shane Lyons released the following statement Tuesday:

"I want to thank Kerry Martin for having the courage to bring his concerns to light. We will not tolerate any form of racism, discrimination or bias on our campus, including our athletic programs. Coach Vic Koenning has been placed on administrative leave effective immediately, and the department will work with the appropriate parties to conduct a thorough investigation into these allegations. This is serious, and we will act appropriately and in the best interests of our student-athletes."

Koenning was entering his second season as the Mountaineers' defensive coordinator.