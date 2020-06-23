Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger 'Pleased' with Elbow Injury Rehab, Mike Tomlin Says

Rob Carr/Getty Images

All indications are that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will be ready for the 2020 season.

"He's comfortable and pleased where he is. Some people who had the opportunity to work with him are impressed and pleased where he is," head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday, per Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "The medical experts are comfortable where he is and his readiness for 2020."

Roethlisberger and the team posted an update of sorts in May after Roethlisberger shaved his beard. The veteran quarterback said he wouldn't cut his hair or beard until he could throw a pass again, and in May, the passes were thrown and the trimmers came out.

Roethlisberger, 38, appeared in just two games last season before an elbow injury ended his year. The Steelers struggled without the six-time Pro Bowler and two-time champion under center, finishing the year 8-8 behind Mason Rudolph and Devlin Hodges.

Getting Roethlisberger back is huge for a Steelers team with a lot of talent, namely on the defensive side of the ball. That unit finished fifth in yards (304.1) and tied for fifth in points (18.9) allowed per game.

Big Ben will also have weapons on the offensive side of the ball in JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Conner and Eric Ebron. Getting the offense on track will be important in a tough division that features a very good Baltimore Ravens team and a Cleveland Browns squad with a lot of talent, at least on paper.

To this point, it's been all good updates when it comes to Roethlisberger's prospects of being healthy and ready for the 2020 season. It's the primary storyline for the Steelers as they look to get back to the postseason.