Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger 'Pleased' with Elbow Injury Rehab, Mike Tomlin Says

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 23, 2020

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 29: Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers and head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers look on from the sideline against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Rob Carr/Getty Images

All indications are that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will be ready for the 2020 season. 

"He's comfortable and pleased where he is. Some people who had the opportunity to work with him are impressed and pleased where he is," head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday, per Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "The medical experts are comfortable where he is and his readiness for 2020."

Roethlisberger and the team posted an update of sorts in May after Roethlisberger shaved his beard. The veteran quarterback said he wouldn't cut his hair or beard until he could throw a pass again, and in May, the passes were thrown and the trimmers came out. 

Roethlisberger, 38, appeared in just two games last season before an elbow injury ended his year. The Steelers struggled without the six-time Pro Bowler and two-time champion under center, finishing the year 8-8 behind Mason Rudolph and Devlin Hodges. 

Getting Roethlisberger back is huge for a Steelers team with a lot of talent, namely on the defensive side of the ball. That unit finished fifth in yards (304.1) and tied for fifth in points (18.9) allowed per game. 

Big Ben will also have weapons on the offensive side of the ball in JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Conner and Eric Ebron. Getting the offense on track will be important in a tough division that features a very good Baltimore Ravens team and a Cleveland Browns squad with a lot of talent, at least on paper. 

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

To this point, it's been all good updates when it comes to Roethlisberger's prospects of being healthy and ready for the 2020 season. It's the primary storyline for the Steelers as they look to get back to the postseason. 

Related

    New Lions Owner Would Sign Kap

    Sheila Ford Hamp says she ‘would support’ the team signing Colin Kaepernick if coaches and GM believe it’s a good idea

    NFL logo
    NFL

    New Lions Owner Would Sign Kap

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Tomlin on Social Justice: 'Statements Are Good, but Impact Is Better'

    Pittsburgh Steelers logo
    Pittsburgh Steelers

    Tomlin on Social Justice: 'Statements Are Good, but Impact Is Better'

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo

    Tomlin, Steelers to Support Players Who Kneel

    Pittsburgh Steelers logo
    Pittsburgh Steelers

    Tomlin, Steelers to Support Players Who Kneel

    Brooke Pryor
    via ESPN.com

    Report: NFL Will Let Teams Set Stadium Capacity Limits During Games

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: NFL Will Let Teams Set Stadium Capacity Limits During Games

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report