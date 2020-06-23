Cornell RB Recruit Nate Panza Kicked off Team After Using Racial Slur on Video

Rich Barnes/Getty Images

Incoming Cornell recruit Nate Panza was reportedly kicked off the football team after a Snapchat video was released online early Sunday morning showing him saying the N-word, according to

"A video was taken of me using a word that is offensive and hurtful. The word has a long history of cruelty for the black community and is simply wrong. I am heartbroken I have hurt people; those I know and those I do not. I take full responsibility for my actions.

"I do not believe that my language that night aligns with who I have tried to be as a person, the values I live by or the manner in which I have conducted myself as an athlete. My immediate reaction to the video was to reach out to my entire high school community to offer my sincerest apologies."

"I plan to better educate myself on the issues of racism and injustice in America, as I want to be part of the solution and not the problem," Panza also said in the statement. "The label 'racist' is not something I can live with and I will work to prove that every day for the rest of my life. It is my humble hope that I will come out of this incident as a better ally, better friend and better person."