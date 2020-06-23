Report: 2 Suns Players Tested Positive for Coronavirus; Team Shut Down Workouts

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 23, 2020

PHOENIX - DECEMBER 11: The Phoenix Suns logo is seen on the court before the NBA game against the Orlando Magic at US Airways Center on December 11, 2009 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Magic 106-103. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Two unnamed Phoenix Suns players have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.  

Per Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic, the Suns shut down their voluntary workouts temporarily because of the positive tests. 

The reported positive tests come as NBA teams were able to start ramping up their workout schedules in anticipation of the season restart in Orlando

Per a league memo to teams obtained by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, teams were allowed to have four players at their facilities for workouts starting Tuesday. 

Wojnarowski reported Tuesday that one Western Conference playoff squad had "four positives in past few weeks" and that teams "are bracing for significant numbers of positive tests."

Per data from the Arizona Department of Health Services, the state has seen a spike in confirmed coronavirus cases recently with more than 1,000 each day from June 1-19, including 3,001 on Friday. 

The Suns are one of the 22 teams scheduled to take part in the NBA season restart. They are currently the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 26-39 record, six games behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the final playoff spot. 

Under the rules for the NBA restart, Phoenix can force a play-in for the No. 8 seed if it can get within four games during the eight seeding games leading into the postseason. 

