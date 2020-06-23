Michael Jordan-Signed Baseball from 1976 Could Sell for $50K at Auction

Thibault Camus)/Associated Press

A baseball signed by Michael Jordan and his teammates on a youth baseball team in 1976 is available for auction.

TMZ Sports reported Tuesday that Goldin Auctions, which has placed the ball up for bid, expects it to sell for around $50,000.

Jordan printed his name as "Mike Jordan" on a baseball that lists the club as the "1976 CHAMPS." The squad competed in the Babe Ruth League in Wilmington, North Carolina, posting an 11-3 record en route to the title.

The auction includes a letter of authenticity from head coach Richard Neher, a roster list and a picture of the team.

A similar piece that featured a signature from New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter as an eight-year-old recently sold for $36,000, per TMZ Sports.

Jordan memorabilia prices have skyrocketed since ESPN aired the documentary series The Last Dance about the 1990s Chicago Bulls dynasty, which showcased MJ to a new generation.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

He was 13 when he signed this baseball with his youth baseball team. He's now 57.

Jordan left the Bulls for over a year to play minor league baseball in the Chicago White Sox organization amid his basketball career. He won six NBA championships in his two stints with the Bulls.