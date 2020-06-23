Michael Jordan-Signed Baseball from 1976 Could Sell for $50K at Auction

Michael Jordan-Signed Baseball from 1976 Could Sell for $50K at AuctionJune 23, 2020
A baseball signed by Michael Jordan and his teammates on a youth baseball team in 1976 is available for auction.
TMZ Sports reported Tuesday that Goldin Auctions, which has placed the ball up for bid, expects it to sell for around $50,000.
Jordan printed his name as "Mike Jordan" on a baseball that lists the club as the "1976 CHAMPS." The squad competed in the Babe Ruth League in Wilmington, North Carolina, posting an 11-3 record en route to the title.
The auction includes a letter of authenticity from head coach Richard Neher, a roster list and a picture of the team.
A similar piece that featured a signature from New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter as an eight-year-old recently sold for $36,000, per TMZ Sports.
Jordan memorabilia prices have skyrocketed since ESPN aired the documentary series The Last Dance about the 1990s Chicago Bulls dynasty, which showcased MJ to a new generation.
He was 13 when he signed this baseball with his youth baseball team. He's now 57.
Jordan left the Bulls for over a year to play minor league baseball in the Chicago White Sox organization amid his basketball career. He won six NBA championships in his two stints with the Bulls.
