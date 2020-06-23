Report: NBA, NBPA Agree on Insurance for Severe Injuries, COVID-19 Complications

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJune 23, 2020

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 15: NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks to the media during a press conference at the United Center on February 15, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association reportedly reached an agreement on an "enhanced insurance plan" related to serious injuries or COVID-19 health complications that arise from the league's restart plans at the Disney World complex in Orlando, Florida.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the update Tuesday, noting the group policy could cover players for "several million dollars."

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    NBA Updates CBA for Return

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Updates CBA for Return

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    New Player Option Dates for Free Agency 👀

    ▪ Oct 14: AD ▪ Oct 17: Hayward, DeRozan, Conley, Drummond

    NBA logo
    NBA

    New Player Option Dates for Free Agency 👀

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Re-Drafting the 1995 NBA Draft Class ✍️

    Does KG go No. 1 in our re-draft? ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Re-Drafting the 1995 NBA Draft Class ✍️

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    LeBron Welcomes Mahomes

    Bron shows love to Chiefs QB after joining voting rights group: 'Means a lot my Brother to have your voice'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LeBron Welcomes Mahomes

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report