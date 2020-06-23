Report: NBA, NBPA Agree on Insurance for Severe Injuries, COVID-19 Complications

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association reportedly reached an agreement on an "enhanced insurance plan" related to serious injuries or COVID-19 health complications that arise from the league's restart plans at the Disney World complex in Orlando, Florida.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the update Tuesday, noting the group policy could cover players for "several million dollars."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.