Warriors Rumors: GSW 'High' on Tyrese Haliburton Ahead of 2020 NBA Draft

The Golden State Warriors are reportedly "high" on Iowa State guard Tyrese Haliburton ahead of the 2020 NBA draft.

ESPN's Jonathan Givony reported Tuesday the Dubs could target Haliburton, a player they feel could fill the Shaun Livingston role, if they slide outside the top three in the draft lottery.

"Haliburton is a tall, exceptionally smart player with a polished jumper who would thrive playing off of stars, which would mask his deficiencies as a shot creator," Givony wrote. "His experience and intangibles might boost his stock."

Livingston was a tall guard (6'7'') who provided the Warriors with reliable depth and leadership behind the superstar tandem of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson across the final five years of his career before his retirement in September 2019.

Haliburton (6'5") is coming off a breakout sophomore season with the Cyclones. He averaged 15.2 points, 6.5 assists, 5.9 rebounds and 2.5 steals across 22 appearances while shooting 50.4 percent from the field, including 41.9 percent from three-point range.

The 20-year-old Wisconsin native suffered a season-ending wrist injury in February. In April, he told Doug Ritchay of WLUK he was still working back toward full strength, but he was already looking forward to the next level.

"Just to be on an NBA floor," Haliburton said. "Once I see me on (NBA)2K, I know I've made it. Just to be able to lace my shoes up with the greatest players in the world. It's something I can't wait for."

He'd be ticketed for a limited role behind Curry, Thompson and Andrew Wiggins if drafted by the Warriors, but his playing style would be an ideal match.

Iowa State head coach Steve Prohm listed the Dubs and Spurs as his two leading choices for his former standout guard, per Chris Dortch of NBA.com.

"I hope he ends up with Golden State or San Antonio," Prohm said. "He'd be great [for the Warriors]. He's a ball mover, and he can play the 1, 2 or 3 at the next level. And he's all about winning, all about doing the right things, a lot of the things I've read about what the Warriors do as a team."

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman listed Haliburton as the 13th-best prospect in the 2020 draft class on his latest big board in May.

Golden State posted the worst record in the NBA at 15-50 before the season was halted in March because of the coronavirus pandemic. It wasn't included in the league's restart plans, so the focus has shifted toward offseason planning, including the draft.

The Warriors will have the best odds to secure the No. 1 overall pick via the lottery, but it sounds like Haliburton is a strong consideration if the ping-pong balls don't fall their way.