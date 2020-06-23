NBA Draft 2020: Expert Mock Predictions for Isaac Okoro, Top Wing Prospects

Michael Woods/Associated Press

Georgia's Anthony Edwards could be the first player selected in the 2020 NBA draft, and he's likely to be among at least the first three taken. He's a 6'5" shooting guard who impressed during his lone college season and will be a strong presence on the wings for an NBA team.

But Edwards isn't the only talented wing player who will likely come off the board early during this year's draft. He also won't be the only one from the SEC, as Auburn's Isaac Okoro is among the top tier of wing players who could be taken within the first 10-15 picks of the draft.

Here's the latest on where expert mocks are projecting several of the top wing prospects, including Okoro, to be picked in this year's draft.

Isaac Okoro, SF, Auburn

During his lone season at Auburn, Isaac Okoro proved he was a strong defender, a skill that will likely quickly translate to the NBA. The 6'6" forward averaged 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks over 28 games for the Tigers, and he could be a tough matchup for some talented offensive players at the next level.

If Okoro can add more to his offensive game, he could go have a strong career as a wing player in the NBA. He averaged 12.9 points per game and shot 51.4 percent from the field at Auburn, but he doesn't have much range (29 percent from three).

"Okoro is a versatile, high basketball IQ wing who can defend multiple positions, and is a work in progress on the offensive end," Stadium's Jeff Goodman wrote. "Okoro has a winning DNA and can really get to the rim, but he needs to work on his perimeter shot."

Goodman projected Okoro to go to the Chicago Bulls with the No. 7 overall pick, noting that he could help improve their defense. Bryan Kalbrosky of Rookie Wire has a similar projection, predicting the former Tiger to go No. 11 overall to the San Antonio Spurs, who could add him to a rotation that already features a strong defender in Dejounte Murray.

Rob Dauster of NBC Sports and The Athletic's Sam Vecenie both have Okoro going to the Atlanta Hawks. However, Dauster has him getting selected No. 4, while Vecenie projects it to happen at No. 7.

Deni Avdija, SF, Maccabi Tel Aviv

Antonio Calanni/Associated Press

The top international wing player in this year's draft class is 6'9" forward Deni Avdija from Israel. Although he isn't a long-range shooter, he has no trouble getting to the rim to score, which helped him win MVP honors at the FIBA U20 European Championships last year.

"While he's someone that profiles more as a complementary player than a full Luka Doncic, his ability to pass and operate in pick-and-rolls at his size is going to make him a useful player down the road," Dauster wrote.

It's possible that Avdija could be a top-five selection in the draft, which might also make him the first international prospect taken. Goodman has him going No. 5 to the Detroit Pistons, while Kalbrosky projects him to be drafted at that spot by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

According to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman went overseas to scout Avdija for six days, so it's clear that they may have some interest in him. Vecenie also projects Avdija to go to Cleveland with the No. 6 selection.

The Cavaliers' luck in the draft lottery could determine whether they draft Avdija, though, as it's possible they'd go with a higher-ranked prospect (such as Anthony Edwards, James Wiseman or LaMelo Ball) if they end up in the top three. Or if they feel strongly about drafting Avdija, they could potentially move down a few spots and still get him in that scenario.

Devin Vassell, SG, Florida State

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

Devin Vassell is a three-and-D player, and based on how he played while at Florida State, there are reasons to believe he'll have a smooth transition to the NBA.

This past season for the Seminoles, Vassell impressed as a sophomore, averaging 12.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks per game and shooting 49 percent from the field. It was a strong year after playing only limited minutes during his freshman campaign at Florida State.

"Vassell has been described as one of the draft's safest options because he projects as a trustworthy rotation piece, much like Brandon Clarke did last season," Kalbrosky wrote.

Kalsbrosky has Vassell being drafted by the Golden State Warriors at No. 4, which is a selection that would make sense for them as the former Seminole could play alongside talented guards Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

Goodman predicts Vassell will go to the Charlotte Hornets at No. 8, Dauster projects him to get taken by the Phoenix Suns at No. 10 and Vecenie has the Spurs drafting him at No. 11.