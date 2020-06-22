Giannis Antetokounmpo Rumors: Jason Kidd Seen as 'Link' to Star in Free Agency

Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

There is reportedly some thinking that whichever team hires Jason Kidd as a head coach could have an inside track on potentially landing Giannis Antetokounmpo when he hits free agency.

According to Steve Popper of Newsday, some teams around the league believe Kidd could be a "link" to the reigning MVP. Popper also noted Kidd would be interested in the New York Knicks job.

Marc Stein of the New York Times reported the Knicks received permission from the Los Angeles Lakers to interview Kidd, who is an assistant with the Purple and Gold, for their head coaching vacancy.

Antetokounmpo is under contract with the Milwaukee Bucks through the 2020-21 season.

The four-time All-Star played for Kidd when the latter was the head coach in Milwaukee from 2014-15 until he was fired in January 2018. The Hall of Fame point guard finished with a 139-152 record with the Bucks, leading them to the playoffs twice.

"He's a big part of my success in the league," Antetokounmpo told reporters when publicly speaking about Kidd in 2018 for the first time since the firing. "I'm loyal to the people I work with. I love him as a person. I care about him as a person."

Giannis is one of the few elite players who could instantly turn the Knicks around just by signing there, especially given their status as one of the league's worst teams.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

New York has won one playoff series since it reached the 2000 Eastern Conference Finals and finished the 2019-20 campaign with a 21-45 record, failing to earn an invite to Orlando, Florida, for the season's restart plan. It has finished with a losing record in each of the last seven seasons.

Popper believes the Knicks position is still Tom Thibodeau's "job to lose" and also thinks Antetokounmpo will remain with the Bucks, but he suggested underestimating the relationship between Kidd and Giannis would be a mistake when it comes to factors teams will consider when making their coaching decisions.

Ian Begley of SNY reported Kidd is one of many candidates the Knicks plan on interviewing.

They also plan on interviewing current interim head coach Mike Miller, Dallas Mavericks assistant Jamahl Mosley, San Antonio Spurs assistant Will Hardy, Golden State Warriors assistant Mike Brown, Chicago Bulls assistant Chris Fleming, Philadelphia 76ers assistant Ime Udoka, Orlando Magic assistant Pat Delany and former NBA head coaches Mike Woodson, Thibodeau and Kenny Atkinson.