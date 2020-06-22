Cavaliers' Kevin Love Donates $500K to UCLA for Mental Health Awareness

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 22, 2020

Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love (0) drives past Los Angeles Clippers' Marcus Morris Sr. (31) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love donated $500,000 through his foundation to UCLA's psychology department Monday, per Tom Withers of the Associated Press.  

"I hope one day we are able to erase the stigma around anxiety and depression, and we can only do that by improving diagnosis and treatment, fostering public conversations about mental health and encouraging people to seek help when they need it," the former Bruin said.

The NBA veteran has been open about his own mental health struggles and was awarded the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at Sunday night's ESPY Awards for continuing that conversation and destigmatizing mental health issues. 

"When heroes like Kevin come forward and share their vulnerability, it shines a light on anxiety and depression, and that helps chip away at stigma," said Michelle Craske, a UCLA professor of psychology, psychiatry and biobehavioral sciences. "I want to thank Kevin for his leadership and his courage to share his personal story with the world. He has inspired and provided hope to many."

