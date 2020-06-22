Cowboys' Travis Frederick Named Winner of 2020 George Halas Award

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys announced Monday that former center Travis Frederick was chosen as the 2020 George Halas Award winner.

The recognition goes to whoever in the league overcame the most adversity to succeed. Frederick, who announced his retirement in March, missed the entire 2018 campaign with Guillain-Barre syndrome, which is an autoimmune disorder that affects the nervous system, but returned in 2019 and made his fifth career Pro Bowl.

According to Rob Phillips of the Cowboys' official website, quarterback Roger Staubach is the only other Dallas player to win the George Halas Award, which is named after the Hall of Famer who coached, played for and owned the Chicago Bears.

Baltimore Ravens tight ends coach Bobby Engram, Minnesota Vikings defensive lineman Everson Griffen, Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Russell Okung and Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller were the other nominees for this year's award.

Dallas will be hard-pressed to replace Frederick's impact on the field.

He made five Pro Bowls in six full seasons and was named the most valuable center in the league since he entered the NFL in 2013 by Pro Football Focus. He is a major reason the Cowboys finished second in the NFL in run and pass blocking in 2019, per Football Outsiders' metrics.

Frederick told Mac Engel of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram and ESPN's Todd Archer in May that he hopes to "provide some outside guidance" for the Cowboys this season.