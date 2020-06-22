Kobe Bryant High School Game, Interview Footage to Be Part of July 23 Auction

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 22, 2020

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 28: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers, sidelined due to an injury, looks on from the bench as his teammates play the San Antonio Spurs in Game Four of the Western Conference Quarterfinals during the 2013 NBA Playoffs at Staples Center on April 28, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2013 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

If you'd like to watch what amounts to nearly an entire day's worth of Kobe Bryant high school footage, it will cost you.

The Associated Press (via ESPN.com) reported Profiles in History is auctioning off a video library that includes clips from Bryant's performances and interviews during his time at Lower Merion High School outside of Philadelphia.

The library is pulled from the series High School Sports Show and boasts more than 130 total hours of various athletes.

At more than 22 hours, Bryant is the star featured most prominently. Footage of Shaquille O'Neal, Tom Brady, LeBron James, Wayne Gretzky, Allen Iverson and Carmelo Anthony is also available as part of the lot.

Profiles in History estimates the bidding could reach between $250,000 and $350,000.

Prior to enjoying a legendary career with the Los Angeles Lakers, Bryant was a star at Lower Merion. He helped the Aces win a state championship in 1996, the school's first in 53 years, and was a McDonald's All-American as a senior.

