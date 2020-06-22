Kobe Bryant High School Game, Interview Footage to Be Part of July 23 Auction

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

If you'd like to watch what amounts to nearly an entire day's worth of Kobe Bryant high school footage, it will cost you.

The Associated Press (via ESPN.com) reported Profiles in History is auctioning off a video library that includes clips from Bryant's performances and interviews during his time at Lower Merion High School outside of Philadelphia.

The library is pulled from the series High School Sports Show and boasts more than 130 total hours of various athletes.

At more than 22 hours, Bryant is the star featured most prominently. Footage of Shaquille O'Neal, Tom Brady, LeBron James, Wayne Gretzky, Allen Iverson and Carmelo Anthony is also available as part of the lot.

Profiles in History estimates the bidding could reach between $250,000 and $350,000.

Prior to enjoying a legendary career with the Los Angeles Lakers, Bryant was a star at Lower Merion. He helped the Aces win a state championship in 1996, the school's first in 53 years, and was a McDonald's All-American as a senior.