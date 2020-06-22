John Harbaugh Declines to Speak Publicly About Lamar Jackson's Jet Ski Video

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 22, 2020

BALTIMORE, MD - DECEMBER 12: Head coach John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates with Lamar Jackson #8 after a scoring play against the New York Jets during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium on December 12, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh brushed aside a question about a video showing Lamar Jackson running into a jet ski while playing a game of football on a beach. 

"That's between me and him," Harbaugh told reporters when asked of any conversation he had with Jackson regarding the video. "It's not something I need to comment on publicly."

In the brief clip, Jackson begins scrambling and running toward the edge of the water. As he moves into the water, he ends up colliding into a parked jet ski. ESPN's Jamison Hensley reported the reigning MVP wasn't hurt.

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

