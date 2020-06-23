NFL Free Agency 2020: Ranking the 10 Best Unsigned Players Under 30

2 of 10

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Running back Theo Riddick might only be a complementary player, but the 29-year-old is one of the better pass-catching backs in the NFL. He's caught at least 53 balls in four of the past five seasons and has 2,238 receiving yards in a seven-year career with the Lions and Denver Broncos.

Riddick didn't play for Denver last season due to a shoulder injury, which is why he's at the bottom of this list with Jefferson.

While Riddick doesn't offer a ton as a runner—his career high is 357 rushing yards in a season—he can aid a team looking for an established receiver out of the backfield. The Philadelphia Eagles, who are seeking veteran depth behind Miles Sanders, could be just such a squad.

"The Eagles don't have that veteran security blanket in the fold yet, but they've been keeping a close eye on the running back market and will probably add to this group," ESPN's Tim McManus wrote.

Riddick would also be a wonderful checkdown option for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While Tampa has Ronald Jones II and rookie Ke'Shawn Vaughn at the top of its depth chart, Riddick could fill the James White role as a dangerous underneath target.

White, for the record, caught at least 40 passes in each of his last five seasons playing with Brady.

Best Fits: Philadelphia Eagles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers