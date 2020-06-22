US Dept. of Justice, FBI to Investigate Noose Found in Bubba Wallace's Garage

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The United States Department of Justice and FBI are investigating the noose found in Bubba Wallace's garage on Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway.

U.S. attorney Jay E. Towns issued a statement announcing the investigation:

"The U.S. Attorney's office for the Northern District of Alabama, FBI and the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division are reviewing the situation surrounding the noose that was found in Bubba Wallace's garage to determine whether there are violations of federal law. Regardless of whether federal charges can be brought, this type of action has no place in our society."

Wallace, who is currently the only Black driver in the Cup Series, has been an outspoken advocate for making the sport of NASCAR more diverse. He had his No. 43 car painted in a "Black Lives Matter" scheme for the June 9 race at Martinsville Speedway and advocated for NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag at its events, which it did June 10.

Wallace released a statement on Twitter after the noose was discovered:

NASCAR previously announced its own investigation into the situation after being "made aware that a noose was found in the garage stall of the 43 team. ... We have launched an immediate investigation, and will do everything we can to identify the person(s) responsible and eliminate them from the sport."

Wallace is scheduled to take part in Monday's race at Talladega. The 26-year-old has been racing for Richard Petty Motorsports since 2017.