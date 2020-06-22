Liverpool Can Win Premier League, Bundesliga Finales, NWSL and More to Watch

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Liverpool can join Bayern Munich as league champions this season in Europe with a win and some help this week. The title races in Spain and Italy are tight, and pro soccer returns in the United States, led by the women of the NWSL.

Liverpool can win Premier League

Liverpool could finally lift the Premier League trophy this week after dominating the league all season then waiting through the three-month suspension of play. A Liverpool win on Wednesday coupled with a Manchester City loss today or Thursday will clinch the title. And with the league pausing this weekend for FA Cup play, the Reds won’t have another chance to clinch (barring a Man City loss) until July 2, which some at the club may prefer given their opponent that day: Manchester City.

All on NBCSN (all times Eastern)

Manchester City vs. Burnley, 3 p.m. Today

Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace, 3:15 p.m. Wednesday

Chelsea vs. Manchester City, 3:15 p.m. Thursday

National Women’s Soccer League



NWSL will be the first team-sport league to resume play in the U.S. after the months-long suspension of sports. The NWSL Challenge Cup begins this Saturday in Salt Lake City, Utah and will feature nine teams playing a preliminary round followed by a knockout tournament. Learn more



Saturday

North Carolina Courage vs. Portland Thorns, 12:30 p.m. on CBS

Orlando Pride vs. Chicago Red Stars, 10 p.m. on CBS All Access



It's Bayern’s Bundesliga, again

Last week Bayern Munich lifted the Bundesliga trophy for the eighth season in a row. Bayern's title secures one of the league's four Champions League spots for next season.

Heading into the final match weekend of the season, Borussia Dortmund is confirmed second, with RB Leipzig basically assured of a Champions League spot regardless of result, due to its goal differential advantage. That leaves Borussia Monchengladbach and Bayer Leverkusen to fight for the last automatic qualifying spot in the UCL. Monchengladbach secures fourth with a win, while Leverkusen needs a win and Gladbach loss to jump from fifth to fourth. Here's everything to know about the scenarios.



Saturday, all kickoffs at 9:30 a.m.

Wolfsburg vs. Bayern Munich on FS1

Borussia Dortmund vs. Hoffenheim on FS2

Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Hertha Berlin on Fox Soccer Match Pass

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Mainz on Fox Soccer Match Pass

Serie A and La Liga

After Napoli’s Coppa Italia title on Wednesday, league play in Italy features matches almost every day this week. Juventus looks to bounce back from its loss to Napoli in that final with a win to maintain a slim lead at the top of the table.

Monday

Lecce vs. AC Milan, 1:30 p.m. on ESPN

Bologna vs. Juventus, 3:45 p.m. on ESPN+

Tuesday

Hellas Verona vs. Napoli, 1:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Wednesday

Inter Milan vs. Sassuolo, 1:30 p.m. on ESPN+

AS Roma vs. Sampdoria, 3:45 p.m. on ESPN+

Atalanta vs. Lazio, 3:45 p.m. on ESPN

Friday

Juventus vs. Lecce, 3:45 p.m. on TBD ESPN Network or ESPN+

Sunday

AC Milan vs. AS Roma, 11:15 a.m. on TBD ESPN Network or ESPN+

In Spain there are matches every single day this week, with many clubs playing twice. Check out the full schedule here, and below find matches to watch involving the top-four teams in the standings: Real Madrid, Barcelona, Sevilla, and Atlético Madrid.

All matches on beIN Sports

Villarreal vs. Sevilla, 1:30 p.m. Monday

Levante vs. Atlético Madrid, 1:30 p.m. Tuesday

Barcelona vs. Athletic Bilboa, 4 p.m. Tuesday

Real Madrid vs. Mallorca, 4 p.m. Wednesday

Sevilla vs. Real Valladolid, 4 p.m. Friday

Celta Vigo vs. Barcelona, 11 a.m. Saturday

Atlético Madrid vs. Alavés, 4 p.m. Saturday

Espanyol vs. Real Madrid, 4 p.m. Sunday

PGA Tour: Travelers Championship



Rounds 1 and 2: 3-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Rounds 3 and 4: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel, 3-6 p.m. on CBS

All-day coverage, featured groups, and featured holes streaming on PGATour.com and PGA Tour Live

Defending champion Chez Reavie hopes to repeat but will have to do it against a stronger-than-usual field at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. Bubba Watson, has owned this event, winning in 2010, 2015 and 2018. Other top contenders include Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson and Webb Simpson, who just won at Hilton Head on Sunday.

Coming Back Soon on B/R Live: UEFA Champions and Europa Leagues

If you can hear the faint sounds of the Champions League anthem off in the distance, you’re not alone. UEFA has announced both the Champions League and Europa League will return and conclude during the month of August with condensed single-leg knockout tournaments. Every match in each competition will stream on B/R Live. The official match schedule will be announced after UEFA’s quarterfinal and semifinal draws on July 10.

Champions League

● Quarterfinals, semifinals, and final will be played in Portugal, with the final in Lisbon

● Half of the last 8 is set: Atlético Madrid, PSG, RB Leipzig, and Atalanta

● Second legs to play: Juventus vs. Lyon (0-1), Manchester City vs. Real Madrid (2-1), Barcelona vs. Napoli (1-1), and Bayern Munich vs. Chelsea (3-0)

Europa League

● Quarterfinals, semifinals, and final will be played in Germany, with the final in Cologne

● First legs were played in six of eight round-of-16 matchups, and those ties will all be completed with second legs

● The remaining two matchups — Sevilla vs. Roma and Inter Milan vs. Getafe — will be one leg only

The Key Dates

For a complete breakdown of the Champions League’s return, go here. For a look at how this season’s conclusion affects next season’s schedule, go here.

The News, Fast

League Comeback Tracker



1. WNBA announces it will play a 22-game regular season with its standard playoff format, all at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., starting in July. Players will receive full salaries despite the decrease in games from 34 to 22. Read more



2. The NBA released its safety plan and player guidelines for the Disney campus, including what players can do in their free time as well as an anonymous hotline to report breaches of protocol. Players have until this Wednesday to notify their teams if they will travel to Orlando to participate in the restart. And after significant player discussions, the NBA and NBAPA announced commitments to social justice.



3. MLB's return hit another roadblock over the weekend when all spring training sites were closed after multiple players on a handful of teams tested positive for coronavirus. The MLBPA is now waiting on more health data before voting on what is likely the owners' final proposal: 60 games and expanded playoffs, with players receiving a cut of the postseason revenue share.



4. Serena Williams said she will play in this year’s U.S. Open, currently scheduled to begin Aug. 31 in New York, a big boost for the event which has come under fire from international players for not being postponed or canceled.



The French Open, originally postponed from June to Sept. 20, will now begin on Sept. 27, creating a second week of separation between its start and the end of the U.S. Open.

Best of the Week

ESPYS at Home

Check out the best moments from last night's ESPY Awards here, highlighted by this powerful open from hosts Russell Wilson, Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe.

Major League Baseball players join for Black Lives Matter video

Dozens of MLB players came together in a video to voice support for the Black Lives Matter movement, echoing a similar video made recently by a collection of black players who star in the NFL.

The soccer world speaks up

Players throughout the Premier League kneeled prior to matches last week, Marcus Rashford fought for and got funding for summer meals for 200,000 children, current and former players joined a roundtable discussion on racism in soccer and the movement for justice, and every player in the EPL wore jerseys with Black Lives Matter on the back in place of their names.

