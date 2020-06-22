Liverpool Can Win Premier League, Bundesliga Finales, NWSL and More to Watch

Liverpool Can Win Premier League, Bundesliga Finales, NWSL and More to WatchJune 22, 2020
Liverpool can join Bayern Munich as league champions this season in Europe with a win and some help this week. The title races in Spain and Italy are tight, and pro soccer returns in the United States, led by the women of the NWSL.
Liverpool can win Premier League
Liverpool could finally lift the Premier League trophy this week after dominating the league all season then waiting through the three-month suspension of play. A Liverpool win on Wednesday coupled with a Manchester City loss today or Thursday will clinch the title. And with the league pausing this weekend for FA Cup play, the Reds won’t have another chance to clinch (barring a Man City loss) until July 2, which some at the club may prefer given their opponent that day: Manchester City.
All on NBCSN (all times Eastern)
Manchester City vs. Burnley, 3 p.m. Today
Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace, 3:15 p.m. Wednesday
Chelsea vs. Manchester City, 3:15 p.m. Thursday
National Women’s Soccer League
NWSL will be the first team-sport league to resume play in the U.S. after the months-long suspension of sports. The NWSL Challenge Cup begins this Saturday in Salt Lake City, Utah and will feature nine teams playing a preliminary round followed by a knockout tournament. Learn more
Saturday
North Carolina Courage vs. Portland Thorns, 12:30 p.m. on CBS
Orlando Pride vs. Chicago Red Stars, 10 p.m. on CBS All Access
It's Bayern’s Bundesliga, again
Last week Bayern Munich lifted the Bundesliga trophy for the eighth season in a row. Bayern's title secures one of the league's four Champions League spots for next season.
Heading into the final match weekend of the season, Borussia Dortmund is confirmed second, with RB Leipzig basically assured of a Champions League spot regardless of result, due to its goal differential advantage. That leaves Borussia Monchengladbach and Bayer Leverkusen to fight for the last automatic qualifying spot in the UCL. Monchengladbach secures fourth with a win, while Leverkusen needs a win and Gladbach loss to jump from fifth to fourth. Here's everything to know about the scenarios.
Saturday, all kickoffs at 9:30 a.m.
Wolfsburg vs. Bayern Munich on FS1
Borussia Dortmund vs. Hoffenheim on FS2
Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Hertha Berlin on Fox Soccer Match Pass
Bayer Leverkusen vs. Mainz on Fox Soccer Match Pass
Serie A and La Liga
After Napoli’s Coppa Italia title on Wednesday, league play in Italy features matches almost every day this week. Juventus looks to bounce back from its loss to Napoli in that final with a win to maintain a slim lead at the top of the table.
Monday
Lecce vs. AC Milan, 1:30 p.m. on ESPN
Bologna vs. Juventus, 3:45 p.m. on ESPN+
Tuesday
Hellas Verona vs. Napoli, 1:30 p.m. on ESPN+
Wednesday
Inter Milan vs. Sassuolo, 1:30 p.m. on ESPN+
AS Roma vs. Sampdoria, 3:45 p.m. on ESPN+
Atalanta vs. Lazio, 3:45 p.m. on ESPN
Friday
Juventus vs. Lecce, 3:45 p.m. on TBD ESPN Network or ESPN+
Sunday
AC Milan vs. AS Roma, 11:15 a.m. on TBD ESPN Network or ESPN+
In Spain there are matches every single day this week, with many clubs playing twice. Check out the full schedule here, and below find matches to watch involving the top-four teams in the standings: Real Madrid, Barcelona, Sevilla, and Atlético Madrid.
All matches on beIN Sports
Villarreal vs. Sevilla, 1:30 p.m. Monday
Levante vs. Atlético Madrid, 1:30 p.m. Tuesday
Barcelona vs. Athletic Bilboa, 4 p.m. Tuesday
Real Madrid vs. Mallorca, 4 p.m. Wednesday
Sevilla vs. Real Valladolid, 4 p.m. Friday
Celta Vigo vs. Barcelona, 11 a.m. Saturday
Atlético Madrid vs. Alavés, 4 p.m. Saturday
Espanyol vs. Real Madrid, 4 p.m. Sunday
PGA Tour: Travelers Championship
Rounds 1 and 2: 3-6 p.m. on Golf Channel
Rounds 3 and 4: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel, 3-6 p.m. on CBS
All-day coverage, featured groups, and featured holes streaming on PGATour.com and PGA Tour Live
Defending champion Chez Reavie hopes to repeat but will have to do it against a stronger-than-usual field at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. Bubba Watson, has owned this event, winning in 2010, 2015 and 2018. Other top contenders include Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson and Webb Simpson, who just won at Hilton Head on Sunday.
Coming Back Soon on B/R Live: UEFA Champions and Europa Leagues
If you can hear the faint sounds of the Champions League anthem off in the distance, you’re not alone. UEFA has announced both the Champions League and Europa League will return and conclude during the month of August with condensed single-leg knockout tournaments. Every match in each competition will stream on B/R Live. The official match schedule will be announced after UEFA’s quarterfinal and semifinal draws on July 10.
Champions League
● Quarterfinals, semifinals, and final will be played in Portugal, with the final in Lisbon
● Half of the last 8 is set: Atlético Madrid, PSG, RB Leipzig, and Atalanta
● Second legs to play: Juventus vs. Lyon (0-1), Manchester City vs. Real Madrid (2-1), Barcelona vs. Napoli (1-1), and Bayern Munich vs. Chelsea (3-0)
Europa League
● Quarterfinals, semifinals, and final will be played in Germany, with the final in Cologne
● First legs were played in six of eight round-of-16 matchups, and those ties will all be completed with second legs
● The remaining two matchups — Sevilla vs. Roma and Inter Milan vs. Getafe — will be one leg only
The Key Dates
Bleacher Report Live @brlive
Aug 5: UEL Rof16 Aug 6: UEL Rof16 Aug 7: UCL Rof16 Aug 8: UCL Rof16 Aug 10: UEL QFs Aug 11: UEL QFs Aug 12: UCL QFs Aug 13: UCL QFs Aug 14: UCL QFs Aug 15: UCL QFs Aug 16: UEL SFs Aug 17: UEL SFs Aug 18: UCL SFs Aug 19: UCL SFs Aug 21: UEL Final Aug 23: UCL Final Can't. Wait.
For a complete breakdown of the Champions League’s return, go here. For a look at how this season’s conclusion affects next season’s schedule, go here.
The News, Fast
League Comeback Tracker
1. WNBA announces it will play a 22-game regular season with its standard playoff format, all at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., starting in July. Players will receive full salaries despite the decrease in games from 34 to 22. Read more
2. The NBA released its safety plan and player guidelines for the Disney campus, including what players can do in their free time as well as an anonymous hotline to report breaches of protocol. Players have until this Wednesday to notify their teams if they will travel to Orlando to participate in the restart. And after significant player discussions, the NBA and NBAPA announced commitments to social justice.
3. MLB's return hit another roadblock over the weekend when all spring training sites were closed after multiple players on a handful of teams tested positive for coronavirus. The MLBPA is now waiting on more health data before voting on what is likely the owners' final proposal: 60 games and expanded playoffs, with players receiving a cut of the postseason revenue share.
4. Serena Williams said she will play in this year’s U.S. Open, currently scheduled to begin Aug. 31 in New York, a big boost for the event which has come under fire from international players for not being postponed or canceled.
The French Open, originally postponed from June to Sept. 20, will now begin on Sept. 27, creating a second week of separation between its start and the end of the U.S. Open.
Best of the Week
ESPYS at Home
Check out the best moments from last night's ESPY Awards here, highlighted by this powerful open from hosts Russell Wilson, Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe.
Major League Baseball players join for Black Lives Matter video
Dozens of MLB players came together in a video to voice support for the Black Lives Matter movement, echoing a similar video made recently by a collection of black players who star in the NFL.
The soccer world speaks up
Players throughout the Premier League kneeled prior to matches last week, Marcus Rashford fought for and got funding for summer meals for 200,000 children, current and former players joined a roundtable discussion on racism in soccer and the movement for justice, and every player in the EPL wore jerseys with Black Lives Matter on the back in place of their names.
